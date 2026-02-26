Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Sebi revamps MFs categorization rule; introduces Life Cycle Funds, scraps Solution Oriented Schemes

The move, aimed at ensuring "true-to-label" positioning and curbing exaggerated return claims in scheme names.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 08:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 08:56 IST
Business NewsSebiMutual Funds

Follow us on :

Follow Us