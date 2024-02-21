Sebi uncovers Rs 1,997 crore accounting issue at Zee

Sebi has found a hole of more than Rs 1,989 crore in the accounts of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., dealing another blow to the embattled media firm less than a month after its merger with Sony Group Corp’s local unit collapsed.

As part of its investigation into the Zee founders, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, found that about Rs 1,997 crore may have been diverted from the company, said people familiar with the matter who did not want to be identified as the information is not public yet. That’s roughly ten times more than initially estimated by Sebi investigators, the people said.

The amount found missing is not final and may change after Sebi reviews the responses from the company executives, the people said. The regulator has been calling in senior officials at Zee including founders, Subhash Chandra, his son Punit Goenka and some board members to explain their stance, they added.

A Sebi representative didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comments. A Zee spokesperson declined to comment on the fund diversion but said in an email that the company “has been in the process of providing all the comments, information or explanation requested” by the markets regulator in the ongoing probe.