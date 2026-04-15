<p>Bengaluru: IT services firm <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/infosys">Infosys</a> on Wednesday announced a multi-year partnership with the World No. 1-ranked men’s tennis <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/carlos-alcaraz">Carlos Alcaraz</a>, welcoming him as its Global Brand Ambassador. </p><p>Infosys said the partnership will further accelerate the company's role as the AI-powered transformation partner of global champions in tennis, and beyond.</p><p>Beyond the court, the partnership also extends to joint initiatives between Infosys and the Carlos Alcaraz Foundation. Together, they will leverage technology to drive social impact, focusing on tech-for-good initiatives.</p><p>Carlos Alcaraz is a champion athlete, recognised not only for his seven Grand Slam titles but also for being the youngest man in history to complete a career Grand Slam.</p><p>Leveraging Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering powered by generative and agentic AI technologies, Infosys will now work with Alcaraz and his coaching team to develop an AI-powered match analytics and a personalised performance application to aid match preparation and in-game strategy.</p><p>Beyond the court, the partnership also extends to joint initiatives between Infosys and the Carlos Alcaraz Foundation. Together, they will leverage technology to drive social impact, focusing on tech-for-good initiatives, the company said.</p>.Infosys and Anthropic announce strategic collaboration in AI.<p>Over the last decade, Infosys has propelled tennis to the cutting edge of technological excellence. Its tennis platform has democratised insights-powered game strategy for the leading players across the tennis ecosystem.</p><p>Carlos Alcaraz said, “I’m honoured to partner with Infosys, a company I’ve followed closely and admired for how it is transforming tennis through technology. Innovations delivered by them are elevating the sport for everyone - players, coaches, and fans alike. At the highest level, it’s often the small details that make the biggest difference."</p><p>"I’m always looking for new ways to improve, and working with Infosys will give me the opportunity to leverage data and AI to gain deeper insights into my game and push my performance to new heights. Beyond the court, I’m also excited to collaborate with Infosys through my foundation, leveraging technology to make a meaningful impact in communities around the world.”</p><p>Sumit Virmani, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys, said, “Carlos embodies the spirit of a new generation that is fearless, agile, and driven to push boundaries in pursuit of excellence. At Infosys, we share this passion for innovation and progress, using technology to amplify human potential and help our clients achieve extraordinary outcomes. Together with Carlos, we look forward to redefining performance in tennis and inspiring progress both on and off the court.”</p>