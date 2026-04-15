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Seven-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz is Infosys Global Brand Ambassador

Carlos Alcaraz is a champion athlete, recognised not only for his seven Grand Slam titles but also for being the youngest man in history to complete a career Grand Slam.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 12:37 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 12:37 IST
Business NewsCarlos AlcarazInfosyscompanies

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