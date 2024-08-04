ShareChat raises Rs 134 crore from Singapore-based EDBI; lays off 5% staff

New Delhi: Home-grown social media firm Mohalla Tech, which owns ShareChat platform, on Sunday said it has raised Rs 134 crore, or USD 16 million, through debt bonds from Singapore-based investment firm EDBI.

With this fresh fundraise the company has expanded its ongoing convertible debentures round to USD 65 million.

"ShareChat expands its convertible debentures round to USD 65 million, as Singapore-based EDBI joins the round," the company said in a statement.