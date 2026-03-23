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Shares to remain in focus after firm completes major healthcare acquisition

Company stated that no additional regulatory approvals were required for the completion of this acquisition, ensuring a seamless process.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 05:50 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 05:50 IST

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