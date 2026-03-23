Shares to remain in focus after firm completes major healthcare acquisition

<p>Shares of Park Medi World Limited are likely to remain in focus after the company announced the successful completion of a key acquisition aimed at expanding its healthcare footprint. The latest development involves the acquisition of 100% stake in SVPD Healthcare Private Limited, which has now become a wholly owned subsidiary.</p><p>The transaction is part of a broader deal to acquire KP Institute of Medical Sciences (KPIMS), a 360-bed hospital located in Agra. The acquisition was carried out through two entities, K P S Wellness Private Limited and SVPD Healthcare Private Limited. While the first phase of the deal was completed earlier in January 2026, the final leg has now been concluded on March 20, 2026.</p><p>Park Medi World Limited stated that no additional regulatory approvals were required for the completion of this acquisition, ensuring a seamless process.</p><p>The development is expected to positively impact investor sentiment as the company strengthens its presence in the healthcare sector. The acquisition aligns with its strategy to expand hospital operations and enhance capacity, positioning it for future growth in an increasingly competitive market.</p>.<p><em>Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please seek consultation of an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.</em></p>