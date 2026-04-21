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Shell faces new court case in the Netherlands over emissions

Lawsuit builds on previous case brought by activists. Group wants ​Shell's new oil and gas investments halted. Shell has called case 'unreasonable'
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 08:00 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 08:00 IST
ActivismShellThe Netherlands

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