<p>Danish shipping company Maersk has suspended all cargo bookings to and from major Gulf countries even as war escalates in West Asia and the Strait of Hormuz continues to be in limbo.</p><p>In a statement, the shipping giant said it was "closely monitoring" the evolving situation in the Middle East and said that it was suspending its operations in the West Asia for the safety of its staff.</p><p>"We are taking operational measure to ensure the safety of our personnel, safeguard your cargo and maintain service stability across affected trades in the Middle East. Following our latest risk assessment and operational review, the following decisions are being implemented," the company said in a statement.</p><p>The statement said that it has suspended all bookings for reefers, dangerous goods (DG), and OOG/In-gauge cargo to and from the UAE, Oman, Iraq, Kuwait, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia. </p><p>In the same announcement, the company said suspension on 'dangerous goods' to Israel is applicable on some UN numbers. </p><p>These suspensions apply to cargo originating from, destined for, or transhipping through these countries, though exceptions are made for specific transshipments in Salalah, it said. </p><p>In related development, China on Tuesday held meetings with executives of the shipping firm and that of Mediterranean Shipping Company. </p>