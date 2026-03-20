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Shock resignation of HDFC Bank chief Atanu Chakraborty baffles global investors

Though the stock had tumbled the most in almost two years, management insisted there was nothing material in Atanu Chakraborty’s abrupt departure over 'ethics.'
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 18:36 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 18:36 IST
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