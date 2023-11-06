Singapore budget carrier Scoot hopes for more liberal seat agreement

The airline seems to be most pained at having to watch India’s growth story unfold from the wings, prompting Torrey to urge for a more liberalised aviation policy. “The growth story is getting stronger. But we have to wait until there is some liberalisation to unlock those opportunities in the right order. If there was a different additional liberalisation to make use of the new airports in growing cities, I think that would be fantastic…we could have a more diverse network,” he pointed out.