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Singapore High Court stays sentence against Byju Raveendran

The stay, granted on June 10, following an application on Raveendran’s behalf, means he is not required to surrender and no prison term takes effect for now.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 00:44 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 00:44 IST
Business NewsSingaporeByju Raveendrancompanies

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