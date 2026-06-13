Singapore High Court stays sentence against Byju Raveendran

<p>Bengaluru: The General Division of the High Court of Singapore has stayed the committal and surrender provisions of its civil contempt order against Byju Raveendran, according to a statement on Friday.</p>.<p>The stay, granted on June 10, following an application on Raveendran’s behalf, means he is not required to surrender and no prison term takes effect for now. An appeal against the contempt finding has also been filed.</p>.<p>The development comes weeks after reports said a Singapore court had sentenced the Byju’s founder to six months in prison in a contempt case linked to non-compliance with court directions concerning asset-related disclosures and ownership documents. The earlier order had also directed him to surrender, pay S$90,000 in costs and provide documents relating to ownership of Beeaar Investco Pte.</p>.'I chose resolution over confrontation': Byju Raveendran calls Singapore jail term a ‘procedural contempt order’.<p>The statement said reports suggesting an arrest warrant had been issued against Raveendran were incorrect. It stated that the earlier order only required his appearance on June 15 and that no arrest warrant had been issued.</p>.<p>According to the statement, the matter relates to a civil contempt finding linked to document disclosure and obligations in ongoing arbitration proceedings. Those underlying proceedings and related court orders are being challenged separately.</p>.<p>J Michael McNutt, Senior Litigation Advisor to Raveendran and the founders, said, “There is no criminal charge against Byju Raveendran in that respect. No court, in any jurisdiction, has made such a finding against him.”</p>.<p>Commenting on the stay, Raveendran said, “I welcome the stay granted by the Singapore Court.”</p>