<p>Bengaluru: Quick home services platform Snabbit has raised $56 million in a Series D round, which was co-led by Susquehanna Venture Capital, Mirae Asset Venture Investments’ Unicorn Growth Fund, and Bertelsmann India Investments, which is doubling down on its investment in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/companies">company</a>.</p><p>Existing investors Nexus Venture Partners and Lightspeed also participated, alongside new investor FJ Labs Inc., a global marketplace investor. This fundraising comes six months after its Series C, and with this, Snabbit has raised $112 million in capital so far.</p><p>The country's home services market, already estimated at over $60 billion, remains highly fragmented and largely informal, with less than 5 per cent penetration by organised digital platforms. </p>.Snabbit raises USD 30 mn in funding round led by Bertelsmann India Investments.<p>The category is expected to grow steadily through 2030, approaching $100 billion in size, while its online and on-demand segments expand significantly faster, driven by rising disposable incomes, increasing willingness to pay for convenience, and a shift toward more reliable and accountable service experiences, Snabbit said.</p><p>Within this, instant home services are emerging as the fastest-growing layer, reshaping consumer behaviour in urban <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india">India</a>.</p><p>The $56 million will be deployed to expand into new cities while deepening density and leadership in existing markets, scaling additional high-frequency service categories with proven product-market fit and strengthening the balance sheet to ensure long-term runway and disciplined capital allocation.</p><p>"We see this fundraise as a mandate, not a milestone. We're building for one of the largest behaviour shifts in Indian consumer life, bringing a daily, in-home service category onto a marketplace for the first time, and creating scalable economic opportunities for tens of thousands of women in the process," said Aayush Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Snabbit.</p><p>The platform is delivering over 40,000 jobs daily across five cities and 140 micro-markets through a network of over 15,000 experts, and crossed 1 million monthly jobs in March 2026 alone, with mature micro-markets capturing a leading share of organised demand. </p>