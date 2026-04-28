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Snabbit raises $56 million in Series D round

The country's home services market, already estimated at over $60 billion, remains highly fragmented and largely informal, with less than 5 per cent penetration by organised digital platforms.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 13:41 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 13:41 IST
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