Solar push gains momentum with major land allotment in this state

<p>A significant step toward boosting domestic solar manufacturing has been taken with the allocation of a large industrial land parcel in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The project is aimed at developing a solar cell manufacturing and processing facility, reflecting growing momentum in India’s renewable energy sector.</p><p>RDB Infrastructure and Power Limited, in consortium with Samvik Power Private Limited, has received a Notice of Award for the allotment of approximately 36.45 acres of land for this purpose. The land has been allocated by the Nava Raipur Atal Nagar Vikas Pradhikaran for setting up a solar cell manufacturing unit and allied industries.</p><p>The total land premium for the project stands at over ₹36.89 crore, with a lease tenure of 90 years. The agreement is expected to be executed within 90 days, marking a key milestone for the project’s progression.</p><p>This development aligns with India’s broader push for renewable energy capacity and domestic manufacturing, reducing reliance on imports while strengthening the clean energy ecosystem.</p>