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Soleno shares set for big jump? USD 2.5 billion deal buzz sparks investor frenzy

Soleno's shares ‌last closed at $39.49, giving it ⁠a market capitalisation of about $2.04 billion.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 09:43 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 09:43 IST

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