<p>Drugmaker Neurocrine Biosciences is nearing a deal to acquire rare genetics drugmaker Soleno Therapeutics for more than $2.5 billion, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.</p><p>Here are some details:</p><p>The potential transaction could value Soleno in the low-to-mid $50s per share, the report said, adding that an announcement could come as early as Monday.</p>.Novartis to buy experimental breast cancer drug in up to USD 3bn deal.<p>Neurocrine and Soleno did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.</p><p>Soleno's shares last closed at $39.49, giving it a market capitalisation of about $2.04 billion, according to Reuters calculations.</p>.Sun Pharma shares drop nearly 6% after Q1 earnings.<p>The company's Vykat XR drug is used to treat Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic disorder marked by constant hunger and developmental issues.</p><p>Soleno went public in April 2024 and its shares have fallen roughly 5% since the IPO.</p><p>Neurocrine, with a market value of $13.21 billion, has several approved drugs, including Ingrezza, which treats involuntary movements associated with Huntington's disease, a genetic brain disorder. </p>.<p><em>Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Please seek consultation of an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.</em></p>