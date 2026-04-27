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Sonata Software appoints Rajsekhar Datta Roy as CEO

Rajsekhar Datta Roy brings more than three decades of experience in scaling technology practices and leading global delivery organisations for large enterprise clients.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 14:40 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 14:40 IST
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