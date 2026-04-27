<p>Bengaluru: Mid-tier IT services company Sonata Software on Monday announced the appointment of Rajsekhar Datta Roy (Raj) as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 9, 2026, for a period of three years. </p><p>In this role, Raj will lead Sonata Software’s international business. The Board of Directors of Sonata Software also announced that upon the expiry of his term on May 8, 2026, Samir Dhir will cease to hold office as Managing Director and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ceo">Chief Executive Officer</a>. </p><p>Dhir also resigned from his position as Executive Director, effective close of business on May 8, 2026.</p><p>To support continuity and ensure a smooth transition, Samir will continue as an Advisor to the Board of Directors of Sonata Software until December 31, 2026, the company said.</p>.Noida International Airport appoints Nitu Samra as interim CEO.<p>Rajsekhar Datta Roy brings more than three decades of experience in scaling technology practices and leading global delivery organisations for large enterprise clients. </p><p>Sonata Software said he has played a pivotal role in expanding the company's Dynamics and Microsoft practices into some of the company’s largest industry-focused offerings.</p><p>Over the years, Raj has spearheaded key delivery portfolios across product engineering, enterprise systems deployment, and large-scale digital transformation programmes. </p><p>Over the past year, he has been instrumental in advancing Sonata Software’s transformation into an AI-first organisation. He has also led initiatives around the company’s Responsible-first AI approach and the development of Sonata Harmoni.AI. </p><p>In addition, Raj has played a key role in improving operational margins over the past few quarters through focused execution and technology-led efficiencies, the company said.</p><p>Prior to his appointment as CEO, Raj served as Chief Delivery Officer and was a key member of Sonata Software’s executive leadership team. In this role, he was responsible for global delivery, operations, and the company’s transformation into an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ai">AI</a>-first delivery organisation.</p>.LinkedIn names insider Daniel Shapero as new CEO.<p>"Raj’s promotion to CEO underscores our confidence in his leadership and strong technology vision. His deep understanding of Sonata Software, combined with his technology-driven approach, will help us continue building an innovative and trusted organisation,” said Srikar Reddy, Executive Vice Chairman, Sonata Software.</p><p>“Having grown with Sonata, I am committed to strengthening our core capabilities and accelerating our efforts to realise the exciting opportunities that AI brings for the company and our clients. </p><p>Our collective focus will remain on being strategic partners to our clients as we enable their AI modernisation journeys by harnessing the power of ecosystems and creating long-term value for all our stakeholders,” said Raj.</p>