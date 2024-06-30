Sony India MD says country expected to overtake Japan to become 3rd largest global market in two years

At present, the US, China and Japan are the top three markets for Sony globally, followed by India.

He said Sony's bullishness over India "has to do with the country's growth as well".

"We are hopeful about India as a country itself. So within this context, and parameters and with our product portfolio, plus our strategy of making the premium as mantra to the market, we hope that we should be number three quite soon," Nayyar reiterated.

In terms of the growth of the size of the business, he said, "I also feel that maybe a couple of years down the line, we should be hitting the milestone of (Rs) 100 billion." Sharing how the company has grown over the years, he said, "We registered a growth of approximately 20 per cent in 2023-24 and this growth has continued for the last couple of years. So I think that we are on a good growth trajectory.

"So our target this year is to grow another 20 per cent." The good part is that India has evolved as a big country for Sony's premium products post-Covid. The business in India is syncing well with the country's growing economy.