Sony India posts 32 pc rise in profit to Rs 136.7 crore in FY23

"We were trying to come back. Now the India premium market has evolved finally," said Nayyar, adding, "we are stitching a growth story, continue to grow both top line and bottom line and innovate and bring new products to the country."

Sony India's total income was also up 23.17 per cent to Rs 6,404.54 crore for FY23. It was at Rs 5,199.75 crore a year before.