Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Sony India secures Asian cricket media rights till 2031; Reliance-Disney skips bidding

The deal comes at a crucial time for the country's media industry, which is going through a consolidation phase after the Rs 70,000 crore merger of Reliance and Walt Disney's India media assets.
Reuters
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 16:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2024, 16:12 IST
Business NewsCricketSony

Follow us on :

Follow Us