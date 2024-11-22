Sony India secures Asian cricket media rights till 2031; Reliance-Disney skips bidding

<p>Sony's India unit said on Friday it had secured the media rights for all Asian Cricket Council (ACC) tournaments until 2031, which a source with direct knowledge of the matter put the value at $170 million.</p>.<p>Disney and Reliance, seen as frontrunners, did not bid for the rights, another source said on condition of anonymity.</p>.<p>The deal comes at a crucial time for the country's media industry, which is going through a consolidation phase after the $8.5 billion merger of Reliance and Walt Disney's India media assets.</p>.Reliance, Disney complete process to set up Rs 70,000 crore media joint venture.<p>Earlier this year, India's antitrust body raised some concerns about the merged entity's grip over the broadcast of the world's most populous country's favourite sport, Reuters had reported.</p>.<p>The entity currently holds the rights to the matches of the Indian Premier League and International Cricket Council.</p>.<p>The media rights of the ACC were with Disney-owned Star India until 2023, before they were temporarily extended, according to media reports.</p>.<p>The newest deal ensures the coverage of Asian cricket's marquee tournaments across television, digital and audio platforms, Sony India said in a statement.</p>.<p>The deal will be a significant boost for Sony to bolster its foothold in India after it pulled out of a $10 billion merger with Zee Entertainment earlier this year.</p>.<p>Disney, Reliance and Sony India did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. </p>