Sony Pictures Entertainment buys cinema chain Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) has acquired U.S. cinema chain Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, the companies said on Wednesday, a move that will give the studio control over movie distribution.

The movie theater chain will be managed under SPE's newly established division Sony Pictures Experiences, which will be headed by Alamo Drafthouse's Michael Kustermann. He will remain the chief executive of the firm.

The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

SPE has become the first major studio to acquire a cinema chain since the repeal of the "Paramount" consent decrees that were enacted to protect movie theaters from powerful studios.