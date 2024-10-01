Home
Sony Pictures names Ravi Ahuja CEO

Ahuja, 53, will report to Kenichiro Yoshida, who runs the Sony Group, the Tokyo-based technology and entertainment giant. Vinciquerra, 70, will serve as non-executive chair of Sony Pictures through the end of next year.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 04:37 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 04:37 IST
