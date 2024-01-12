South Korean firm Simmtech signs MoU worth Rs1,250 crore for creating semiconductor ecosystem in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: After US chipmaker Micron and Tata group, South Korean firm Simmtech on Friday announced setting up its plant in Sanand at a cost of Rs1,250 crore as part of creating a semiconductor ecosystem in the state.

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnav revealed this during a seminar, part of ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar.

The South Korean firm Simmtech has signed an MoU with the state government to set up its plan close to Micron in Sanand near Ahmedabad city. Vaishnav said that the company deals in manufacturing semiconductor substrates, the supporting material upon which elements of a semiconductor device are fabricated.

"Simmtech is the world's biggest manufacturer of semiconductor substrates. The company has signed an MoU with the Gujarat government to set up a plant close to Micron in Sanand," Vaishnav said while addressing the media at vibrant summit.

He said that the South Korean firm has been allotted 30 acres of land and the work will start in the next two-three months. The company will need 6-7 months to set up the plants. The company has been given subsidy under SPECS (Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS) by the centre as well as state government, the minister said during the media briefing.