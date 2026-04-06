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Spacetech startup SatLeo Labs raises $5.5 mn in seed funding

The funding will be deployed to advance SatLeo’s flagship thermal satellite mission and the development of its AI-powered platform for thermal intelligence applications.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 14:44 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 14:44 IST
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