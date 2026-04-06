<p>Bengaluru: Spacetech startup SatLeo Labs, which is focused on capturing high-resolution thermal & visible data from Low Earth Orbit (LEO), has raised $2.2 million in a seed round led by Unicorn India Ventures. With this, SatLeo has raised $5.5 million in total funding to date. The round also saw participation from existing investors Merak Ventures, Java Capital, IIMA-CIIE and Deep tech Investor Manish Gandhi.</p><p>The funding will be deployed to advance SatLeo’s flagship thermal satellite mission and the development of its AI-powered platform for thermal intelligence applications.</p><p>“Sustainability has become imperative amid accelerating climate change, rapid urbanisation, and increasing global uncertainties driven by heat anomalies," said Shravan Bhati, Co-founder & CEO, SatLeo Labs. </p>.Wipro wins $1 billion contract with Olam Group, to acquire Mindsprint for $375 million.<p>At SatLeo Labs, we are developing a thermal imaging satellite constellation designed to deliver actionable thermal intelligence at scale. This fundraise represents a critical milestone as we transition into the execution phase of our next mission—advancing payload performance, accelerating constellation deployment, and scaling our global thermal data capabilities, he added.</p><p>Over the last one year, SatLeo has experienced significant growth across technology development, team expansion, funding, and commercial traction. The company has grown its team from 8 to 30 members.</p><p>In the next 12 months, SatLeo plans to focus on advancing its space-based thermal intelligence capabilities through satellite launch readiness, commercial expansion, and technology scaling.</p><p>Bhaskar Majumdar, Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures, said, “We strongly believe that space is an arena where the next technological innovations and solutions will emerge from. This is our third space tech investment. The value of SatLeo presents a compelling opportunity, as it has a strong technological edge with very clear commercial applications aligning with the market needs. The company’s differentiated product is combining thermal and visible satellites to generate high-value real-time insights and is well positioned to drive long-term value to become a key player in the space-tech ecosystem.” </p>