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SpaceX's unlikely journey from far-out idea to $2 trillion juggernaut

Musk and his team of executives and engineers overcame numerous hurdles, solving problems as varied as the physics of rockets and the connection of multiple satellites in orbit.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 07:24 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 07:24 IST
Elon MuskBusiness NewsSpaceXcompanies

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