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Speedioo raises Rs 10 crore funding led by Atomic Capital

As a part of its expansion strategy, Speedioo also plans to grow its retail footprint across cities through a scalable franchise model.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 12:38 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 12:38 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsFunding

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