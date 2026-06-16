Speedioo raises Rs 10 crore funding led by Atomic Capital

<p>Bengaluru: Consumer-tech platform Speedioo raised Rs 10 crore in a seed round led by Atomic Capital. The funding will be used towards building its AI-native technology stack, expanding distribution across key demand centres in India, deepening its partnerships with OEMs as a key growth driver, and scaling its dealer partner and retail network.</p><p>As a part of its expansion strategy, Speedioo also plans to grow its retail footprint across cities through a scalable franchise model.</p><p>The company plans to integrate its value chain end-to-end with the AI enabled platform to transform core processes including procurement, price discovery, vehicle assessment and selling price by leveraging new age AI capabilities. Speedioo also aims to expand its distribution network into top 3–4 cities.</p><p>Co-founded by Sagar Potphode and Ajit Deshmukh, both former senior operators at CredR and Rentomojo, Speedioo has grown more than 5X in topline over the last 12 months while staying EBITDA and cash flow positive.</p><p>Sagar Potphode, Co-founder and CEO, Speedioo said, “While Tier 1 markets remain important, we strongly believe the real long-term opportunity lies across Tier 2, 3 and 4 India, where accessibility and affordability matter even more. We believe sustainable businesses are built by solving real problems at scale, and this fundraise gives us the foundation to accelerate that journey responsibly."</p><p>Speedioo has crossed Rs 30 crore in GMV and has sold over 4,000 vehicles in the last year. With strategic partnerships with leading EV brands for exclusive exchange programmes, 200+ active dealers across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune, Speedioo aims to grow this by 10X in the coming year.</p><p>As a part of its growth phase, Speedioo aims to cross Rs 100 crore ARR while expanding its presence in new markets where demand for trusted mobility solutions continues to rise.</p><p>The company will also invest in building large-scale customer experience and fulfilment capabilities, which will be backed by technology-led operational infrastructure.</p><p>India's used two-wheeler market is estimated at about $28 billion in size, and is roughly 1.5X the volume of the new two-wheeler market. Despite this scale, the category remains over 95 per cent unorganised. </p>