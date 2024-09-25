SpiceJet aims to add 75 jets in next two years, some secondhand

By Satviki Sanjay

SpiceJet Ltd., which raised 30 billion rupees ($359 million) last week in an institutional share sale, plans to add 75 aircraft to its fleet over the next two years to fuel the carrier’s domestic expansion.

The embattled Indian budget airline aims to get 30 of its planes that are currently grounded back in the skies by the end of 2025 and purchase as many as 45 jets from the secondary market using funds raised from the share sale, Managing Director Ajay Singh told local media ET Now on Wednesday.

The carrier also plans to become debt free by using the proceeds to make outstanding statutory payments and pay employee dues, as well as settle with lessors, Singh said.