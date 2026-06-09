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SpiceJet pilots facing payment delays since March due to funding crunch; airline seeks state-backed loan

SpiceJet was India's second-largest domestic ⁠carrier by market share in 2019, carrying roughly 15% of passengers, but that has since fallen to a fourth-place ‌share of 3.4%.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 08:51 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 08:51 IST
Business NewsSpicejetFundingpilot

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