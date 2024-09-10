SpiceJet says Carlyle Aviation to write off lease arrears worth $40.17 million

New Delhi: SpiceJet on Tuesday said Carlyle Aviation will write off aircraft lease arrears worth $40.17 million as part of a settlement agreement that will also result in the entity hiking stake in the struggling airline.

Facing multiple headwinds, the budget carrier is working on ways to raise funds to the tune of Rs 3,200 crore, including infusion of money by the promoter.

On Friday, SpiceJet had mentioned about the settlement pact with Carlyle Aviation, which had earlier also restructured certain debt with the airline.

In a release on Tuesday, the airline said there is a significant debt relief and Carlyle Aviation will write off $40.17 million in lease arrears.