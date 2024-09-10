SpiceJet says Carlyle Aviation will write off $40 million of lease arrears

Bengaluru: SpiceJet said on Tuesday that Carlyle Group's commercial aviation investment and servicing unit will write off $40.2 million of the airline's lease arrears and convert $30 million of its arrears into equity.

The conversion, at 100 rupees ($1.19) per share of Spicejet, is a 56 per cent premium to its close on Monday.

The budget carrier's shares jumped as much as 6 per cent after the announcement.

The conversion will "significantly increase" Carlyle Aviation's stake in the carrier, Spicejet said.

It was not immediately clear how much stake Carlyle Aviation held in SpiceJet.