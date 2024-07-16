SpiceJet shares jump over 7% after earnings announcement

New Delhi: Shares of budget carrier SpiceJet jumped over 7 per cent in morning trade on Tuesday after the company reported a multi-fold jump in standalone profit in the January-March quarter of 2023-24.

The stock climbed 7.35 per cent to Rs 60 on the BSE.

SpiceJet on Monday reported a multi-fold jump in standalone profit to Rs 119 crore in the January-March quarter of 2023-24, compared to Rs 16.85 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The revenue from operations during the quarter under review, however, declined 20 per cent to Rs 1,719.37 crore, from Rs 2,144.85 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year ended March 31, 2023, according to a regulatory filing.