Spotify to reduce staff by 17% in second layoff this year

Spotify will reduce its total headcount by around 17% across the company, it said in an email on Monday, after laying of 6% of this staff in January citing higher costs.

In the latest third quarter, the company swung to a profit aided by price hikes in its streaming services and growth in subscribers in all regions, and forecast that its number of monthly listeners would reach 601 million in the holiday quarter.

CEO Daniel Ek told Reuters at that time the company was still focusing on efficiencies to get more out of each dollar.