State Bank of India's Q2 profit rises on healthy core lending income

<p>State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, reported a rise in second-quarter profit on Friday, helped by healthy core lending income.</p>.<p>The state-run lender's net profit rose 28 per cent to Rs 18,331 crore compared with Rs 143,30 crore a year ago.</p>.<p>That exceeded analysts' expectations of Rs 16,189 crore, as per estimates compiled by LSEG.</p>.<p>State Bank of India's interest income rose 12.3 per cent to Rs 1.14 lakh crore</p>.<p>While demand for loans remains strong, lenders have made higher provisions during the quarter for loans that become non-performing.</p>.<p>State Bank of India's provisions and contingencies rose sharply to Rs 4,506 crore in the quarter, from Rs 115 crore a year ago, while provisions for bad loans doubled to Rs 3,631 Crore.</p>.<p>Its gross bad loans as a proportion of total loans stood at 2.13 per cent at the end of September, versus 2.21 at the end of June.</p>.<p>Private sector lenders Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank and RBL Bank also raised their provisions towards bad loans in the second quarter, amid rising credit card and microfinance delinquencies.</p>