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Stock jumps 5% on fresh highway deal buzz and market optimism

The broader market also remained upbeat, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 gaining around 0.5% amid global cues and ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 07:50 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 07:50 IST

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