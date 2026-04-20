Stock market surprise: This newly listed player just expanded its trading reach overnight

<p>In a move that caught investor attention, a prominent FMCG and tobacco products company has officially begun trading on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), marking a significant milestone in its market journey. The development is expected to boost liquidity, improve price discovery, and widen access for a larger pool of investors across India’s financial markets.</p><p>Elitecon International Limited announced that its equity shares commenced trading on the NSE from April 20, 2026, under the “Permitted to Trade” category. Already listed on the BSE, the company now offers its 1.59 billion fully paid-up equity shares for trading on both major exchanges.</p><p>The dual listing is seen as a strategic step to enhance visibility and investor participation. With operations spanning over 50 countries, the company aims to leverage this momentum to strengthen its global footprint.</p><p>Management highlighted that the listing will deepen market engagement while supporting long-term growth. Analysts believe this could position the company for stronger valuation and sustained investor interest in the coming months.</p>