Stock stuns street with sharp profit surge despite quarterly slowdown

<p>HMA Agro Industries delivered a mixed but closely watched set of numbers for FY26, leaving investors with plenty to unpack. While the March quarter saw a sequential moderation in profit, the full-year performance reflected strong operational momentum, improved scale and healthier overall profitability. The company’s board also approved key appointments, adding another layer of strategic significance to the announcement.</p><p>HMA Agro Industries reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹70,414.19 million for FY26, up sharply from ₹52,143.72 million in FY25. Net profit for the year jumped to ₹1,651.86 million compared with ₹876.90 million a year ago, underlining robust annual growth despite margin pressures in the final quarter. The company also received an unmodified audit opinion from its statutory auditors.</p><p>For the March 2026 quarter, profit stood at ₹82.21 million against ₹665.79 million in the December quarter, reflecting softer quarterly profitability. However, annual operating margin improved to 3.65% from 2.90%, while return on net worth climbed to 17.56% from 11.12%.</p><p>Adding to the developments, the board approved the appointment of M/s S.N. Gupta & Co. as internal auditor for FY27. With revenue expansion, stronger annual returns and tighter oversight measures, market watchers will now track whether the company can sustain this growth trajectory in the coming quarters.</p>.<p><em>Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Please seek consultation of an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.</em></p>