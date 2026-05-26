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Homebusinesscompanies

Stock stuns street with sharp profit surge despite quarterly slowdown

The company also received an unmodified audit opinion from its statutory auditors.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 06:21 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 06:21 IST

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