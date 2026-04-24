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Struggling Nike will cut around 1,400 jobs in efficiency push

Chief Operating ​Officer Venkatesh Alagirisamy said Nike would reduce headcount mainly in North America and Europe, and mainly on its technology team.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 00:48 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 00:48 IST
Business NewscompaniesNike

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