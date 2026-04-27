Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Sun Pharma signs definitive agreement to acquire Organon for $11.75 billion

Organon is a global healthcare company formed through a spinoff from Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, in 2021.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 06:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 April 2026, 06:00 IST
Business NewsSun Pharmacompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us