<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sun-pharma">Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited</a> together with its subsidiaries and/or associated companies and Organon & Co on Monday announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Sun Pharma will acquire all outstanding shares of Organon for $14 per share in an all‑cash transaction with an enterprise valuation of $11.75 billion. </p><p>Organon is a global healthcare company formed through a spinoff from Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, in 2021. Organon has a legacy of deep trust and strong brand equity among HCPs, patients, regulators and other stakeholders. A global leader in women’s health, the company’s portfolio includes more than 70 products across Women’s Health and General Medicines, which includes biosimilars, commercialized across 140 countries, with the US, Europe, China, Canada, and Brazil among its largest markets. </p>.Soleno shares set for big jump? USD 2.5 billion deal buzz sparks investor frenzy.<p>This global footprint is supported by six manufacturing facilities across the European Union and emerging markets, reinforcing its scale and reach. </p><p>The proposed acquisition of Organon is aligned with Sun Pharma’s strategy of growing its Innovative Medicines business. The combined company becomes a stronger player in the Established Brands /Branded Generics business. The deal also enables Sun Pharma’s entry into biosimilars as a Top-10 global player. Organon’s portfolio, global footprint and strong stakeholder relationships shall complement Sun Pharma’s existing strengths and enhance long‑term value creation. </p><p>Upon successful consummation of the transaction, Sun Pharma will be among the top 25 global pharmaceutical companies with combined revenue of $12.4 billion.</p>.Infosys board approves Rs 51.75 crore stock grants for CEO Salil Parekh.<p>The transaction has been approved by the Boards of Directors of both Sun Pharma and Organon and is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals and approval by Organon stockholders. </p><p>Dilip Shanghvi, Executive Chairman of Sun Pharma, said, “This transaction represents a significant opportunity for Sun Pharma to build on its vision of Reaching People and Touching Lives. Organon’s portfolio, capabilities and global reach are highly complementary to our own, and we believe that bringing the two organizations together can create a stronger and more diversified platform. We have deep respect for Organon’s mission and look forward to building on its legacy while driving sustainable long‑term growth.” </p><p>For the year ended December 31, 2025, Organon reported $6.2 billion in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 billion. Organon had debt of $8.6 billion and cash balance of $574 million. Organon recently closed on a divestiture of a product for which it received an upfront payment of $440 million, the net proceeds of which will further contribute to its March 31, 2026 cash balance. </p>