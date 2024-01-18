Sun Pharma to buy remaining stake in Israeli unit Taro for about $348 mn

India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited said on Wednesday it would buy all the shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries it does not already own for $43 per share in cash, effectively taking full control of its unit.

Sun Pharma's offer amounts to about $347.8 million, as per Reuters calculations, with the per share value at a 4.2 per cent premium to Taro's close on Wednesday.

The Indian drugmaker, which currently owns about 78.5 per cent stake in Taro, had offered to buy its remaining stake for $38 per share in May.

The deal comes as a culmination to nearly 17 years of back and forth to gain full control of the US-listed generic drugmaker which does most of its business in the United States and Canada.