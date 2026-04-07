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Surge in global ATF prices: Now Air India announces fuel surcharge hike for domestic & international flights

The surcharge will range from Rs 299 to Rs 899 for domestic flights and $24 to $280 for international routes.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 10:14 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 10:14 IST
Air IndiaAir India Expressaviation turbine fuelDomestic Flights

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