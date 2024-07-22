Suzuki sees India’s automobile market growing fivefold by 2047

“We’ll develop products, invest and expand our network,” Ayukawa said.

A total of 4.2 million passenger vehicles were sold in India in the fiscal year ended in March, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. To put that number — and Ayukawa’s prediction — in perspective, 16 million cars and trucks were sold in the US last year and 17.9 million were sold across Europe. China is the world’s largest automobile market with 30 million unit sales, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers.

Suzuki shares, which are up 21 per cent this year on top of a 41 per cent gain last year, were mostly unchanged in trading in Tokyo on Monday.

Although Suzuki’s planned eVX is a premium electric vehicle, the carmaker will also roll out more affordable and compact models with lighter batteries, according to Ayukawa. Suzuki is targeting 15 per cent of its sales in India to be EVs by 2030, he added.

“India faces environmental issues so I think EVs will grow to an extent,” Ayukawa said. Although people are paying more for cars more than they used to, “India remains a price-conscious market,” he added.

Even so, car buyers are starting to show greater appetite for crossovers and sport-utility vehicles, according to Ayukawa. Competition is tougher in that segment because it’s a “strong area for Tata and Mahindra,” he said.

Tata Motors Ltd., India’s third-biggest carmaker, has already taken the lead in with fully-electric variants of its popular Tiago and Nexon models, and expects its EV business to reach profitability by early 2026.

Suzuki will focus on models that can be used for everyday needs, which will require development of new types of batteries, according to Ayukawa. In the future, Suzuki may embark on domestic production of cells in the next 5 to 10 years, he added.

As for collaboration in India with Toyota Motor Corp., which forged a strategic partnership with Suzuki in 2019 through a stake of about 5%, Suzuki will likely focus on smaller cars while Toyota will take the lead on bigger models, Ayukawa said. Toyota’s EV technology will also bolster Suzuki’s product development, he added.