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Swiggy co-founder Nandan Reddy quits

On Friday, Swiggy announced a series of strategic updates to its Board of Directors at its meeting held on Friday.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 15:03 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 15:03 IST
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