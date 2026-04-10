<p>Bengaluru: Swiggy Co-founder Nandan Reddy will step down from the company's board and move on from Swiggy to pursue personal independent projects. This comes at a time when Swiggy is undertaking a broader reshuffle of its board. </p><p>On Friday, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/swiggy">Swiggy</a> announced a series of strategic updates to its Board of Directors at its meeting held on Friday.</p><p>The company has approved the appointment of Co-founder Phani Kishan and Group CFO Rahul Bothra as Executive Directors effective June 01, 2026. Additionally, the company is welcoming Renan De Castro Alves Pinto from Prosus Ventures as a Nominee Director.</p><p>Rahul Bothra joined Swiggy as its first Chief Financial Officer. With over two decades of experience across domestic and international markets, Rahul has played a central role in shaping Swiggy’s financial and strategic trajectory, leading its evolution from a VC-backed food delivery startup into a multi-category, publicly listed platform, the company said in a statement.</p>.Swiggy joins Sarvam to launch voice ordering in Indian languages for food, quick commerce.<p>In his current role as Chief Growth Officer, Phani’s work spans <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/business">business</a> strategy, high-impact partnerships, cross-platform usage, and solving complex problems at scale, contributing to Swiggy’s evolution into an operating system for modern life.</p><p>“Phani and Rahul have been with Swiggy since the early days and have been instrumental in steering the company through its most defining chapters. Their understanding of our business and unwavering focus on both innovation and execution have been foundational to our journey. As we enter the next phase of our growth, their perspective will be invaluable in shaping our long-term direction," said Sriharsha Majety, Group CEO, Swiggy.</p><p>In a BSE filing, the company mentioned that Roger Clark Rabalais, Nominee Director, and Lakshmi Nandan Reddy Obul, WholeTime Director – Head of Innovation have resigned with effect from April 10, 2026, to pursue other professional commitments.</p>