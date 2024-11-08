Home
Swiggy IPO fully subscribed on third day of share sale

The Rs 11,327-crore initial share sale received bids for 40,59,18,888 shares against 16,01,09,703 shares on offer, translating into 2.54 times subscription, as per NSE data till 1418 hours.
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 10:16 IST

