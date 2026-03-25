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Swiggy joins Sarvam to launch voice ordering in Indian languages for food, quick commerce

Sarvam's voice models are trained on extensive Indian language data to deliver voice interactions across 11 languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 14:11 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 14:11 IST
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