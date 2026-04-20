<p>Food delivery app <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/swiggy">Swiggy</a> has moved its headquarters from Bellandur to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/whitefield">Whitefield</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india">Bengaluru</a>.</p><p>The move aims to a phase of growth in a campus designed around collaboration, employee well-being and scale.</p><p>The new office envisioned as 'The Everyday Enabler', it reflects the food delivery company's identity as a convenience platform to make things easier in daily life. </p><p>The design takes inklings from Swiggy's on-ground ecosystem, with its distinct zones - 'The Street Logistics Hub', 'The Culinary Neighbourhood', and 'Dark Store Kitchen'.</p><p>The campus which is spread across four floors amalgamate - company's businesses, logistics, food delivery and quick commerce dining out - all under one roof.</p><p>The office includes collaborative zones, meeting rooms, amphitheatre-styled learning spaces, a large cafeteria, recreation areas, and wellness facilities.</p><p>Girish Menon, Chief Human Resources Officer, Swiggy said, "Swiggy’s new headquarters is a reflection of who we are and where we are headed. This campus is designed to bring our teams closer, enable faster decision-making, and nurture a culture of creativity and ownership."</p>.Swiggy co-founder Nandan Reddy quits.<p>About 85 per cent of furniture and materials from the previous location of the headquarters were repurposed into the new office. </p><p>The campus is built around circular, renewable, and recycled materials and meets global LEED, WELL, and IGBC standards. </p><p>Smart systems deliver up to 25 per cent energy savings, air-purifying plants, and low-flow fixtures drive water efficiency in the new office building.</p><p>There is also a paperless, digital-first workflow across the office. On-site waste segregation diverts about 17 kg waste from landfills on a regular basis.</p><p>Coming to Swiggy's water management, the integration of low-flow fixtures designed to significantly reduce water consumption across the campus. </p><p>Real-time monitoring systems also reinforce this approach, with live dashboards in washrooms displaying water usage, encouraging everyday awareness and responsible consumption among employees.</p><p>The relocation to Whitefield also places Swiggy closer to Bengaluru's tech and business corridor, strengthening access to talent and infrastructure.</p>