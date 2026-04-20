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Swiggy moves company headquarters from Bellandur to Whitefield in Bengaluru

About 85% of furniture and materials from the previous location of the headquarters were repurposed into the new office.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 12:19 IST
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There is also a paperless, digital-first workflow across the office. On-site waste segregation diverts about 17 kg waste from landfills on a regular basis.

There is also a paperless, digital-first workflow across the office. On-site waste segregation diverts about 17 kg waste from landfills on a regular basis.

Credit: Special arrangement

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Published 20 April 2026, 12:19 IST
Business NewsBengaluruWhitefieldSwiggycompanies

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