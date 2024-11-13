Swiggy shares surge nearly 8% in market debut

<p>New Delhi: Shares of food delivery and quick-commerce major Swiggy listed with a premium of nearly 8 per cent against the issue price of Rs 390 on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The stock listed at Rs 412, reflecting a jump of 5.64 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Later, it surged 7.67 per cent to Rs 419.95.</p>.<p>At the NSE, shares of the firm made the market debut at Rs 420, a jump of 7.69 per cent.</p>.CCI probe: Swiggy, Zomato deny any wrongdoing, say 'committed to complying with competition law'.<p>The company's market valuation stood at Rs 89,549.08 crore during the early trade.</p>.<p>The Rs 11,327-crore initial public offer of Swiggy got fully subscribed on the final day of the share sale on Friday, ending with 3.59 times subscription.</p>.<p>The initial share sale had a price range of Rs 371-390 a share.</p>.<p>The company's IPO (Initial Public Offering) had a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 4,499 crore, along with an Offer-For-Sale (OFS) of Rs 6,828 crore.</p>.<p>Going by the draft papers, the company plans to utilise proceeds from the fresh issue for investing in technology and cloud infrastructure; brand marketing and business promotion; and debt payment; and funds will also be allocated for inorganic growth and general corporate purposes. </p>