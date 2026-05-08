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Swiggy's Q4 loss narrows to Rs 800 cr

The company, which owns Instamart, had incurred a loss of Rs 1,081 crore in the year-ago period.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 12:09 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 12:09 IST
Business NewsSwiggy

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