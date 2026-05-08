<p>New Delhi: Food delivery and quick commerce firm Swiggy on Friday reported a narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 800 crore for March quarter FY26.</p>.<p>The company, which owns Instamart, had incurred a loss of Rs 1,081 crore in the year-ago period.</p>.<p>Revenue in the quarter rose nearly 45 per cent to Rs 6,383 crore as against Rs 4,410 crore a year ago.</p>.Sensex, Nifty fall for second straight day as West Asia crisis deepens.<p>Total expenses also soared to Rs 7,448 crore during January-March FY26 from Rs 5,610 crore a year ago. </p>