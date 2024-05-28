Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

T-Mobile to buy US Cellular's wireless operations in $4.4 billion deal

As part of the deal, T-Mobile will get US Cellular's customers, stores and some of its spectrum assets, the company said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 28 May 2024, 14:02 IST
Last Updated : 28 May 2024, 14:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

T-Mobile will buy substantially all of regional carrier United States Cellular's wireless operations in a deal valued at $4.4 billion, the telecom giant said on Tuesday.

As part of the deal, T-Mobile will get US Cellular's customers, stores and some of its spectrum assets, the company said.

Verizon was in talks to also buy parts of the regional carrier, WSJ reported earlier this month.

T-Mobile will pay about $4.4 billion for the assets in a combination of cash and up to $2 billion of debt it will assume through an exchange offer to be made to some of US Cellular's debtholders.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 May 2024, 14:02 IST
United StatesBusiness News

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT