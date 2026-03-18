<p>New Delhi: Realty firm Gulshan Group has partnered with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tata-group">Tata Group</a>-owned Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) to invest Rs 1,000 crore in developing the country’s tallest Taj Hotel, along with Taj-branded serviced apartments in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/noida">Noida</a>. The project is expected to generate total revenue of around Rs 2,000 crore.</p><p>Located in Sector 129 along the Noida Expressway, the development is slated for completion over the next five years. The Taj-branded serviced apartments will span approximately 7,500 sq ft, the company's top officials said.</p><p>This will be the tallest Taj Hotel in India and the first in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. It also marks the second Taj-branded residential project in the country after Chennai, they said.</p><p>The 57-storey development will comprise both a hotel and branded residences, featuring a 150-room Taj hotel and 74 Taj-branded serviced apartments. Construction has commenced, and the project is expected to be completed within five years.</p>.Commercial tower in Dubai named after Shah Rukh Khan sold out for over Rs 5K crore.<p>"We will invest Rs 1,000 crore to develop this project," Gulshan Group Founder Gulshan Nagpal told reporters here.</p><p>The construction work has started, and the project will be completed in five years.</p><p>"India is among the top five global economies and the rising affluence levels is leading to demand for luxury products and services including branded residences in urban centres.The unveiling today of this landmark development of a Taj hotel and branded residences will set a benchmark in luxury in the National Capital Region," Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & CEO, IHCL said.</p><p>Gulshan Group, one of the leading real estate firms in Delhi-NCR, has developed more than 10 housing and commercial projects across Delhi-NCR.</p><p>The IHCL, incorporated by the founder of the Tata Group Jamsetji Tata, opened its first hotel - The Taj Mahal Palace, in Bombay in 1903.</p><p>IHCL has a portfolio of 620 hotels, including 255 in the pipeline globally across 4 continents, 14 countries andin over 250 locations.</p>