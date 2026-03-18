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Tallest Taj Hotel in Noida? Realty firm invests Rs 1,000 crore in Indian Hotels Company Ltd

The 57-storey development will comprise both a hotel and branded residences, featuring a 150-room Taj hotel and 74 Taj-branded serviced apartments.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 08:44 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 16:17 IST
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