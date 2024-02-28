Tata Capital plans to raise $750 million in debut foreign funding next fiscal year

Mumbai: India's Tata Capital is looking at overseas fundraising for the very first time and hopes to raise around $750 million via offshore bonds or loans in the next fiscal year starting in April, a senior company official told Reuters on Wednesday.

"The company, as a part of diversifying its liability base, may evaluate raising up to $750 million through overseas loans or bonds in FY25," said Rakesh Bhatia, chief financial officer at the non-bank financial company (NBFC).

The company is likely to start roadshows for the same by the end of March, he added.