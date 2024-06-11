Tata Consultancy Services launches Internet of Things engineering lab in Ohio

Mumbai: IT major Tata Consultancy Services has launched a new Internet of Things engineering lab in Cincinnati in Ohio to support the rapid prototyping, experimentation, and large-scale implementation of AI, GenAI, and IoT engineering solutions, the company said on Tuesday.

The lab will also support the local community to embrace sustainability with TCS Grow+, a smart gardening technology that has helped harvest over 3,500 pounds of fruits and vegetables.

"TCS has launched the Bringing Life to Things Lab in Cincinnati, Ohio. The lab is designed to support the rapid prototyping, experimentation, and large-scale implementation of AI, GenAI, and IoT engineering solutions," the company said in a statement.