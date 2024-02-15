Tata Group considering spinoff of battery business Agratas

By Manuel Baigorri, Baiju Kalesh and P R Sanjai

The Tata Group is considering a potential spinoff of its battery business, according to people familiar with the matter, as the Indian conglomerate expands its foray in the country’s renewable-energy and electric-vehicle sectors.

Tata is in the early stage of discussions about eventually breaking out Agratas Energy Storage Solutions Pvt as an independent unit, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Such a structure would allow the battery business to raise funds and go public in Mumbai at a later stage, the people said.

A listing may value Agratas at $5 billion to $10 billion depending on its growth and market sentiment, they said. A representative for Tata declined to comment.

Agratas designs and makes batteries for the automobile and energy sectors, with factories in India and the UK, according to its website. Tata Motors Ltd. and its unit Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc are its anchor customers.