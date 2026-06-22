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Tata Motors secures order for over 3,400 electric commercial vehicles

The orders comprise around 2,000 small commercial vehicles (SCVs) and pick-ups, nearly 900 trucks, and about 500 buses.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 10:37 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 10:37 IST
Business NewsTata MotorsEVcompanies

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