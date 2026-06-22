Tata Motors secures order for over 3,400 electric commercial vehicles

<p>Bengaluru: Homegrown commercial vehicles manufacturing giant <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tata-motors">Tata Motors</a> has announced that it secured more than 3,400 electric commercial vehicle (eCV) orders across segments, marking a significant step in the mainstream adoption of electric mobility for freight and passenger transport in India.</p><p>The orders comprise around 2,000 small commercial vehicles (SCVs) and pick-ups, nearly 900 trucks, and about 500 buses. These vehicles will be deployed across a wide range of applications, including e-commerce, logistics, FMCG and FMCD distribution, intra-city mobility, and sectors such as cement, steel, mining, and tarmac operations, alongside inter- and intra-city passenger transport.</p><p>According to the company, the orders reflect growing customer confidence in electric mobility solutions under real-world operating conditions and reinforce Tata Motors’ leadership in advancing zero-emission commercial mobility. The scale of deployment also signals a shift from pilot projects to broader operational integration of electric vehicles across use cases.</p><p>Electric mobility in commercial vehicles is increasingly moving from early adoption to large-scale deployment in India. Tata Motors said it is supporting this transition through a broad portfolio of eCVs and an enabling ecosystem designed to make electrification both practical and commercially viable.</p>.Tata Motors taps China's Chery for premium EV push: Report.<p>Beyond vehicle offerings, the company is working closely with fleet owners and customers to optimise performance, uptime, charging infrastructure, and financing throughout the vehicle lifecycle.</p><p>Over the past year, Tata Motors has expanded its eCV portfolio with products tailored to different duty cycles and operating conditions. In the SCV and pick-up segment, the Ace Pro EV, Ace EV, and Intra EV are supporting last-mile and intra-city distribution. </p><p>The company has also expanded into intermediate and heavy-duty segments through the Ultra EV range (7-12T), as well as the Prima EV 55T tractor and Prima EV 28T tipper. In passenger mobility, the Starbus EV and Ultra EV buses are serving both intra-city and intercity operations.</p><p>Tata Motors currently has more than 3,800 electric buses operating across multiple cities, collectively covering over 55 crore km. In the SCV segment, more than 17,000 Tata eSCVs are on the road, demonstrating the growing adoption of electric mobility across varied terrains and applications.</p><p>To support adoption at scale, the company has also strengthened its ecosystem through partnerships with more than 14 charge point operators, EV-focused financing solutions with leading banks and NBFCs, Fleet Edge-enabled fleet management, and comprehensive uptime assurance programmes, the company mentioned.</p>